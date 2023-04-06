What is disaster recovery (DR)?

Many businesses—especially small- and mid-sized organizations—neglect to develop a reliable, practicable disaster recovery plan. Without such a plan, they have little protection from the impact of significantly disruptive events.

Infrastructure failure can cost as much as USD 100,000 per hour, and critical application failure costs can range from USD 500,000 to USD 1 million per hour. Many businesses cannot recover from such losses. More than 40% of small businesses will not re-open after experiencing a disaster, and among those that do, an additional 25% will fail within the first year after the crisis. Disaster recovery planning can dramatically reduce these risks.

Disaster recovery planning involves strategizing, planning, deploying appropriate technology, and continuous testing. Maintaining backups of your data is a critical component of disaster recovery planning, but a backup and recovery process alone does not constitute a full disaster recovery plan.

Disaster recovery also involves ensuring that adequate storage and compute is available to maintain robust failover and failback procedures. Failover is the process of offloading workloads to backup systems so that production processes and end-user experiences are disrupted as little as possible. Failback involves switching back to the original primary systems.

Read our article to learn more information about the important distinction between backup and disaster recovery planning.