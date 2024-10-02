AI compliance: What it is, why it matters and how to get started

For businesses small and large, artificial intelligence (AI) is associated with various exciting words such as innovation, opportunity and competitive advantage. But there’s another word that needs to be on that list: compliance.

Some 73% of businesses are already using analytical and generative AI, and 72% of top-performing CEOs say that competitive advantage depends on who is using the most advanced AI.1



But this boom in AI use and its exciting potential comes with growing concerns about the ethics and safety of AI-powered technologies. If flawed development leads to biased algorithms that perpetuate discrimination (in recruitment, law enforcement or financial decisions, for example) the consequences might be dire and long-lasting.

As a result, companies, countries and policymakers are weighing AI governance and setting new rules for how AI can be used and developed. Take a look at what AI compliance is, why it matters for businesses and what steps companies can take to stay compliant in a fast-evolving regulatory landscape.