What is artificial intelligence in medicine?

Here are some examples of how AI could be used:

AI in disease detection and diagnosis

Unlike humans, AI never needs to sleep. Machine learning models could be used to observe the vital signs of patients receiving critical care and alert clinicians if certain risk factors increase. While medical devices like heart monitors can track vital signs, AI can collect the data from those devices and look for more complex conditions, such as sepsis. One IBM client has developed a predictive AI model for premature babies that is 75% accurate in detecting severe sepsis.

Personalized disease treatment

Precision medicine could become easier to support with virtual AI assistance. Because AI models can learn and retain preferences, AI has the potential to provide customized real-time recommendations to patients around the clock. Rather than having to repeat information with a new person each time, a healthcare system could offer patients around-the-clock access to an AI-powered virtual assistant that could answer questions based on the patient's medical history, preferences and personal needs.

AI in medical imaging

AI is already playing a prominent role in medical imaging. Research has indicated that AI powered by artificial neural networks can be just as effective as human radiologists at detecting signs of breast cancer as well as other conditions. In addition to helping clinicians spot early signs of disease, AI can also help make the staggering number of medical images that clinicians have to keep track of more manageable by detecting vital pieces of a patient's history and presenting the relevant images to them.

Clinical trial efficiency

A lot of time is spent during clinical trials assigning medical codes to patient outcomes and updating the relevant datasets. AI can help speed this process up by providing a quicker and more intelligent search for medical codes. Two IBM Watson Health clients recently found that with AI, they could reduce their number of medical code searches by more than 70%.

Accelerated drug development

Drug discovery is often one of the longest and most costly parts of drug development. AI could help reduce the costs of developing new medicines in primarily two ways: creating better drug designs and finding promising new drug combinations. With AI, many of the big data challenges facing the life sciences industry could be overcome.