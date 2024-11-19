What is MapReduce?

The name "MapReduce" refers to the 2 tasks that the model performs to help “chunk” a large data processing task into many smaller tasks that can run faster in parallel.

First is the "map task," which takes one set of data and converts it into another set of data formatted as key/value pairs, such as cities (keys) and daily high temperatures (values).





Second is the "reduce task," which takes the outputs from a map task, aggregates all values with the same key and processes the data to produce a final set of key/value pairs.

The MapReduce programming model is one of the core processing components at the heart of Apache Hadoop, an open source software framework supported by the Apache Software Foundation and built on the Java programming language.

The MapReduce model can be used outside of Hadoop as well.