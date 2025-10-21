What is data literacy?

Data literacy is the ability to read, understand, use and communicate with data for better decision-making.
In today’s AI-powered, data-driven culture, fundamental data literacy skills are crucial for employees at every level. Organizations create and collect more data than ever before: According to IDC, global data creation is expected to reach 181 zettabytes in 2025. It’s no longer feasible or strategic for only data scientists or machine learning engineers to leverage this information for data-driven decision-making.
However, becoming data literate does not require becoming a data scientist. Rather, it means individuals have the confidence and technical skills to use data effectively in their roles to uncover insights and make smarter decisions. Increasingly, it also means they know how to query AI tools and interpret AI-generated insights.
Advances in technology are helping to democratize data access across organizations—a supporting element of data-literate cultures. Business intelligence (BI) dashboards, natural language queries and user-friendly interfaces are powerful tools for data understanding. But even these tools require basic data literacy to navigate, interpret and effectively use.
Build core skills for a data role with IBM SkillsBuild: Start learning for free.
The data landscape is saturated with powerful tools servicing every stage of the data lifecycle—from acquisition to analysis to visualization. At the same time, organizations are also collecting and generating unprecedented volumes of data. Together, these trends create an environment rich with potential insights.
However, without the skills to use these tools and interpret data effectively, organizations might be disappointed with the business impact of their data initiatives (or lack thereof).
In a 2025 study, 40% of US and UK leaders cited decreased productivity and 39% highlighted inaccurate decision-making as the primary risks of inadequate data literacy skills.1 Despite these risks, only 27% of organizations report having a high level of data literacy.2
The need for strong data skills is even greater in the age of AI. Organizations will increasingly seek data-literate employees who understand how AI tools use data to make decisions—and how to separate useful insights from flawed, potentially harmful, recommendations. (This is why data literacy is also considered a core competency of AI literacy.)
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
In a 2025 report, 41% of executives identified data literacy as the fastest-growing skillset over the past five years.3 But what exactly does this skillset contain?
According to MIT researchers, data literacy consists of four core abilities:4
When given access to data, individuals should be able to understand where the datasets originate and how they fit within a specific business context. They should also be able to interpret data visualizations without the risk of being misled or drawing incorrect conclusions.
Data-literate employees can handle data throughout its lifecycle. These skills can include various levels of data acquisition, data quality and data storage techniques, among other data management tasks.
Not everyone needs advanced data analytics and data science expertise. But data-literate employees should possess critical thinking and analysis skills to support their day-to-day tasks. These skills can range from creating basic Excel reports and graphs to applying advanced analytical skills, such as predictive analytics or statistical analysis.
Understanding data enough to effectively communicate a narrative context is a critical skill known as data storytelling. Acquiring this skill means using numbers, metrics and visuals to build engaging narratives to persuade, influence and drive action. Learn more about data storytelling.
Like traditional literacy, data literacy benefits far more than just the individual. Organizations with data-literate cultures may experience the following benefits:
Data-literate organizations foster clear flows of communication and knowledge sharing. Teams understand the needs of the broader business and how their work contributes to organizational goals. By breaking down data silos, diverse teams can use data synchronously and align efforts with the organization’s broader mission.
Employees with strong data literacy skills are more aware of the privacy regulations and risks associated with improper data handling. They can also better identify threats to data security, such as malware, phishing and insider threats—strengthening the organization’s overall security posture.
When data is no longer trapped at the functional level, stakeholders can uncover meaningful insights faster. Additionally, when employees have the skills to do basic data work themselves, technical teams can utilize their time and skillsets more effectively. This efficiency translates into cost savings and increased productivity.
Data-literate employees are more skilled at interpreting data in context, enabling business units to make impactful data-informed decisions. This level of curiosity and use of data across an organization can foster greater creativity and innovation.
When implemented effectively, a data-literate culture should exemplify the following principles:
In a data-literate organization, data is accessible to those who need it, when they need it. Achieving this requires an architecture that enables quick, secure and simple access to governed data across a complex and siloed data ecosystem.
For example, a data fabric unifies data across an organization’s on-premises and multicloud environment using intelligent and automated systems. This capability addresses challenges such as data silos and growing data volumes, while also enabling easy, self-service data access.
Data intelligence further supports data accessibility for data literacy. It automates and streamlines core data activities such as metadata management, data discovery, data governance, quality assurance and data analysis.
Once organizations establish governed data access, it’s important to help decision makers understand how data moves throughout the system. For instance, governance tools use metadata to provide transparency by showing context and lineage. These tools also help standardize data definitions and terminology across teams.
When data is organized, transparent and explainable, people can more easily understand its value and how they can use it in their roles. To support this transparency and understanding, users should have the access, information and tools needed to answer key questions such as:
According to a survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), 85% of leading chief data officers (CDOs) are expanding training, 77% are reskilling staff and 70% are hiring new talent to increase data literacy across their organizations.
A successful data literacy program empowers employees to translate data into compelling, visual stories that lead to actionable insights. Data literacy courses and trainings should upskill employees with practical skills, including how to use data visualization tools and storytelling techniques aligned with practical use cases and business objectives.
Just as importantly, users should also learn how to be responsible data stewards. A data-literate workforce can confidently access, store and manage data according to appropriate business policies and relevant regulations.
A 2025 report found that, when implementing data literacy training programs, 24% of leaders cite a lack of executive support, which makes it difficult to drive company-wide adoption.5
A data culture starts at the top. Providing employees with guidance, materials, education and tools is likely not enough—they also need senior leadership support. Data literacy should be an integral part of the culture and fabric of the organization at all levels.
In practice, leaders should model desired data literacy skills because their example sets the tone for the rest of the organization. It’s also key to provide the opportunity for feedback on data culture and practices. Encouraging open conversations that include diverse perspectives will generate better outcomes.
IBM named a Leader for the 19th year in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools.
Learn about incorporating data observability into your organization to improve overall data quality, governance and cost efficiency of your data ecosystem.
Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Learn how an open data lakehouse approach can provide trustworthy data and faster analytics and AI projects execution.
Explore the vital synergy of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) in modern business operations.
Create a governed data foundation to accelerate data outcomes and address privacy and compliance requirements.
See how AI governance can help increase your employees’ confidence in AI, accelerate adoption and innovation and improve customer trust.
Prepare for the EU AI Act and establish a responsible AI governance approach with the help of IBM Consulting®.
Create a governed data foundation to accelerate data outcomes and address privacy and compliance requirements.
1,3,5 The State of Data and AI Literacy Report 2025, DataCamp, April 2025.
2 State of Data Report 2024, Hakkōda, 2024.
4 Approaches to Building Big Data Literacy, MIT Media Lab, 28 September 2015.