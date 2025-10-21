What is data literacy?

In today’s AI-powered, data-driven culture, fundamental data literacy skills are crucial for employees at every level. Organizations create and collect more data than ever before: According to IDC, global data creation is expected to reach 181 zettabytes in 2025. It’s no longer feasible or strategic for only data scientists or machine learning engineers to leverage this information for data-driven decision-making.

However, becoming data literate does not require becoming a data scientist. Rather, it means individuals have the confidence and technical skills to use data effectively in their roles to uncover insights and make smarter decisions. Increasingly, it also means they know how to query AI tools and interpret AI-generated insights.

Advances in technology are helping to democratize data access across organizations—a supporting element of data-literate cultures. Business intelligence (BI) dashboards, natural language queries and user-friendly interfaces are powerful tools for data understanding. But even these tools require basic data literacy to navigate, interpret and effectively use.

