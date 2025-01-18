AI literacy: Closing the artificial intelligence skills gap

Maintenance teams work with drones to monitor bridge conditions in Denmark. Utility workers use artificial intelligence (AI) software to dispatch field staff to clear storm grates in Australia. And auto production employees deploy computer vision to detect manufacturing defects at Ford assembly plants.1

Each of these examples is a case study of how AI can augment human labor in a sector or specialty. However, effective use of AI in business and industry entails more than companies incorporating AI into their computing systems.

It also requires that employees ranging from executives to field workers can use AI tools successfully.

That’s no small ask: nearly half of executives recently surveyed by IBM say that their people lack the AI skills and knowledge necessary to implement and scale artificial intelligence technologies.

Fortunately, there’s a solution to this skills gap: fostering AI literacy.