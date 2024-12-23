AI skills for all: How IBM is helping to close the digital divide

AI has inspired millions of people around the world with ideas about what it can make possible. But this technological game changer has also provoked a lot of questions around how it will impact the world of work.

Change is happening, and fast. Research from IBM’s Institute for Business Value (IBV) finds that executives estimate about 40% of their workforce will need to reskill over the next three years due to AI and automation.

Equipping the workforce with the skills to succeed tomorrow is a challenge we must address today. And it’s vitally important that everybody is given equal opportunity to participate and thrive.

For that reason, we at IBM recently announced a new commitment to train two million learners in AI in three years, with a focus on underrepresented communities. Equitable access is a priority for us and we’re working to ensure that everybody—including those who have historically been left behind during previous technological advances—are benefiting from and not being excluded from the latest developments in AI.