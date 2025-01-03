2024 was a remarkable year for the growth of AI and its impact on everything from work to education and even our personal lives. In my role leading IBM’s social impact programs around the world, I have the opportunity to speak with education leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and policymakers. In these conversations, I continue to hear that AI is transforming industries across communities.

Most recently, I spoke with leaders across art, beauty, culture, fashion and media to learn how AI is already transforming their industries. My team at IBM has been very focused on how we use AI to support our communities effectively. At the same time, we are also committed to upskilling and reskilling learners, wherever they are on their AI journey. But how are professionals across other fields approaching this new technology? There’s an exciting groundswell of creators exploring how they can use AI, from testing new applications for their work to automating the administrative tasks that impede their creative process. I’ve included some of their insights for you to reflect upon. It’s clear that the human element remains core to their work. At the same time, their stories provide a glimpse into how AI is beginning to free up their time, helping them focus on what they do best.

This trend is common across industries. A new report from IBM reveals that 87% of executives expect jobs to be augmented rather than replaced by generative AI. As for the human element, the challenge today is that about half (47%) of executives say their people lack the knowledge and skills to effectively implement and scale AI across the enterprise. The answer is that we need to invest in education and upskilling to fully reap the benefits of AI. People are crucial to this effort.

With that in mind, here are IBM’s three predictions for education in 2025, and the skills we need to build now to prepare.