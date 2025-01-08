AI misinformation: Here's how to reduce your company’s exposure and risk

Accurate information is the lifeblood of modern companies. They rely on it to make key business decisions on everything from supply chain management to product marketing.

While artificial intelligence (AI) can improve such data-driven decision-making, it can also hinder it. AI-generated content can be rife with errors, from fake news headlines and terrible legal advice to pizza recipes featuring Elmer’s glue as a key ingredient.1

Will we ever reach a point where such sticky situations are a thing of the past? As much as AI enthusiasts would love to believe otherwise, the answer is probably not.

Generative AI (gen AI) models, explains IBM’s Matt Candy, will always be vulnerable to inadvertently producing at least some misinformation. “By virtue of the fact that these things are predictive in nature—they’re predicting and guessing what the next word is—you’re always going to have some risk of that,” says Candy, Global Managing Partner for Generative AI at IBM Consulting®.

Candy adds that traditional machine learning (ML) models aren’t immune from producing misinformation, either. “Those models are statistical kinds of machines that, effectively, are trying to predict some sort of outcome,” he says. “So at the end of the day, those models can still predict an incorrect answer or outcome.”

However, the good news is that there are multiple steps that companies can take to reduce the chances that their own AI systems produce and spread misinformation.

If those measures don’t prevent all instances of AI-generated misinformation, companies can also implement safeguards to detect the misinformation before it causes harm.