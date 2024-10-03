What is data bias?

AI models are programs that have been trained on data sets to recognize certain patterns or make certain decisions. They apply different algorithms to relevant data inputs to achieve the tasks or output they’ve been programmed for.



Training an AI model on data with bias, such as historical or representational bias, could lead to biased or skewed outputs that might unfairly represent or otherwise discriminate against certain groups or individuals. These impacts erode trust in AI and organizations that use AI. They can also lead to legal and regulatory penalties for businesses.



Data bias is an important consideration for high-stakes industries—such as healthcare, human resources and finance—that increasingly use AI to help inform decision-making. Organizations can mitigate data bias by understanding the different types of data bias and how they occur and by identifying, reducing and managing these biases throughout the AI lifecycle.