What is synthetic data?

Synthetic data is created programmatically with machine learning techniques to mirror the statistical properties of real-world data. Synthetic data can be generated in a multitude of ways, with really no limit to size, time, or location.

The data set can be collected from actual events or objects or people using computer simulations or algorithms. A way to generate synthetic data is through open-source data generation tools, which can be bought or purchased. The data generation tools are what are used to create said synthetic data. When using the tool, by going through the synthetic data process, data scientists can model off information already created by the real-world data and work from it to make a new dataset.

One example is the Synthetic Data Vault (SDV), which was developed at MIT, is a synthetic data generation ecosystem of libraries “that allows users to easily learn single-table , multi-table and timeseries datasets to later on generate new Synthetic Data that has the same format and statistical properties as the original dataset,” according to SDV .

Below are the different types of synthetic data creation methods:

Variational Auto Encoders (VAE): VAEs are generative models in which encoder-decoder network pairs are trained to reconstruct training data distributions in such a way that the latent space of the encoder network is smooth.

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) Video (8:22): GAN was created by Ian Goodfellow to create fake images that replicate the real one. GANs has vast applicability in model training to generate realistic, highly detailed representations.

GANs is a machine learning tool that uses two neural networks in its architecture. The objective of the generator network is the creation of fake output. If we use the example of a flower, it takes random real flowers and produces artificial flowers as an output.