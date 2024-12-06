When you hear the word “synthetic,” you might associate it with something artificial or fabricated. Take synthetic fibers such as polyester and nylon, for example, which are man-made through chemical processes.

While synthetic fibers are more affordable and easier to mass-produce, their quality can rival that of natural fibers. They’re often designed to mimic their natural counterparts and are engineered for specific uses—be it elastic elastane, heat-retaining acrylic or durable polyester.

The same is true for synthetic data. This artificially generated information can supplement or even replace real-world data when training or testing artificial intelligence (AI) models. Compared to real datasets that can be costly to obtain, difficult to access, time-consuming to label and have a limited supply, synthetic datasets can be synthesized through computer simulations or generative models. This makes them cheaper to produce on-demand in nearly limitless volumes and customized to an organization’s needs.

Despite its benefits, synthetic data also comes with challenges. The generation process can be complex, with data scientists having to create realistic data while still maintaining quality and privacy.

Yet synthetic data is here to stay. Research firm Gartner predicts that by 2026, 75% of businesses will use generative AI to create synthetic customer data.1

To help enterprises get the most out of artificial data, here are 8 best practices for synthetic data generation: