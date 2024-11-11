What is a generative model? 

Generative models work by identifying patterns and distributions in their training data and then applying those findings to the generation of new data based on user inputs. The training process teaches the model to recognize the joint probability distributions of features in the training dataset. Then, the model draws on what it has learned to create new data samples that are similar to its training data.

Generative models are typically trained with unsupervised learning techniques: when they are fed a mass of unlabeled data and sort through it by themselves. The models figure out the distribution of the data, which is how they cultivate the internal logic they then use to create new data.

During training, the model applies a loss function to measure the gap between real-world outcomes and the model’s predictions. The goal of training is to minimize the loss function, bringing generated outputs as close to reality as possible.

Content generation is a probabilistic process. Generative models do not know things in the same way that humans do. Rather, a generative model uses complicated mathematical equations to predict the most likely output based on the rules it learned during training.