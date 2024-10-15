What is classification in machine learning?

Classification has traditionally been a type of supervised machine learning , which means it uses labeled data to train models. In supervised learning, each data point in the training data contains input variables (also known as independent variables or features), and an output variable, or label.

In classification training, the model’s job is to understand the relationships between features and class labels, then apply those criteria to future datasets. Classification models use each data point’s features along with its class label to decode what features define each class. In mathematical terms, the model considers each data point as a tuple x. A tuple is an ordered numerical sequence that is represented as x = (x1,x2,x3…xn).

Each value in the tuple is a feature of the data point. By mapping training data with this equation, a model learns which features are associated with each class label.

The purpose of training is to minimize errors during predictive modeling. Gradient descent algorithms train models by minimizing the gap between predicted and actual results. Models can later be fine-tuned with more training to perform more specific tasks.

Unsupervised learning approaches to classification problems have been a key focus of recent research. Unsupervised learning methods enable models to discover patterns in unlabeled data by themselves. The lack of labels is what differentiates unsupervised learning and supervised learning .