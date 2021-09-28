What is data labeling?

Companies integrate software, processes and data annotators to clean, structure and label data. This training data becomes the foundation for machine learning models. These labels allow analysts to isolate variables within datasets, and this, in turn, enables the selection of optimal data predictors for ML models. The labels identify the appropriate data vectors to be pulled in for model training, where the model, then, learns to make the best predictions.

Along with machine assistance, data labeling tasks require “human-in-the-loop (HITL)” participation. HITL leverages the judgment of human “data labelers” toward creating, training, fine-tuning and testing ML models. They help guide the data labeling process by feeding the models datasets that are most applicable to a given project.

Labeled data vs. unlabeled data



Computers use labeled and unlabeled data to train ML models, but what is the difference?

Labeled data is used in supervised learning, whereas unlabeled data is used in unsupervised learning.

Labeled data is more difficult to acquire and store (i.e. time consuming and expensive), whereas unlabeled data is easier to acquire and store.

Labeled data can be used to determine actionable insights (e.g. forecasting tasks), whereas unlabeled data is more limited in its usefulness. Unsupervised learning methods can help discover new clusters of data, allowing for new categorizations when labeling.

Computers can also use combined data for semi-supervised learning, which reduces the need for manually labeled data while providing a large annotated dataset.