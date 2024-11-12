What is image recognition?

Image recognition is an application of machine learning (ML) (or machine learning technology) that enables software and devices to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in digital images or video.

This technology enables computers to identify product defects, helps medical professionals spot anomalies and is integral to the development of autonomous vehicles.

Image recognition is a core task of computer vision, the broader field of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that enables software and machines to understand and react to visual data.

Engineers use traditional machine learning and deep learning models in image recognition. These approaches are typically separate, and whether they are combined or used independently depends on the specific problem and resource requirements.