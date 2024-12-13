What is data intelligence? 

Put another way, data intelligence helps organizations answer core questions about their data, including:

What data does the organization have? Why does this data exist?

Where did the data come from and where does it reside?

Who is using data? How are they using it—and how should they use it for best results?

How are distinct datasets related to each other?

Data intelligence answers these questions by using an interconnected set of processes and tools to automate and streamline metadata management, data discovery, data governance, quality assurance, data analysis and other activities.

As much as 68% of enterprise data is never analyzed, according to the IBM Data Differentiator. Because of the sheer amount of data at their fingertips, organizations can struggle to apply quality controls and enforce governance policies. Users can’t always find the right data for their work—and might not even know when it exists.

Data intelligence emerged to address this problem by uniting existing tools—such as data catalogs, data lineage solutions, data marketplaces, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—in a single, comprehensive process.

This unified process gives organizations more insight into their data and how to get the most value from it. In this way, DI enables self-service analytics and supports key initiatives such as business intelligence and generative AI.