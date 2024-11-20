Data warehouses vs. data lakes vs. data lakehouses 

Data warehouses, data lakes and data lakehouses serve different business and data needs. Many organizations use 2 or all 3 of these systems in combination to streamline data pipelines and support AI, ML and analytics.

By way of analogy, consider a commercial kitchen. Every day, this kitchen receives shipments of ingredients (data) arriving on trucks (transactional databases, business apps, and so on.)

All ingredients, regardless of type, land on the loading dock (the data lake). Ingredients are processed and sorted into refrigerators, pantries and other storage areas (data warehouses). There, the ingredients are ready to be used by the chefs without any additional processing.

This process is fairly efficient, but it does expose some of the challenges of traditional data lakes and data warehouses. Like ingredients on a loading dock, data in a data lake can’t be used without further processing. Like ingredients in the kitchen, data in a data warehouse must be properly prepared and delivered to the right place before it can be used.

A data lakehouse is a bit like combining a loading dock, pantry and refrigerator into one location. Of course, this combination might be unrealistic in the realm of commercial kitchens. However, in the world of enterprise data, it enables organizations to get the same value from data, while reducing processing costs, redundancies and data silos.