What is database as a service (DBaaS)?

Database as a service, or DBaaS, is a cloud computing service that lets users access and use database software without purchasing and setting up hardware, installing software or managing the system themselves.
In DBaaS, the cloud provider takes care of everything from periodic upgrades to backups to ensuring that the database system remains available and secure 24x7.
The market for DBaaS and cloud databases is among the fastest-growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) markets, expected to grow to USD 320 billion by 2025. Database and data warehouse vendors have joined established cloud providers in offering hosted versions of their software, enabling customers to leverage the many benefits of cloud computing for their applications’ data storage, search and access needs.
Compared to deploying a database management system on-premises, DBaaS offers your organization significant financial, operational and strategic benefits:
Major cloud providers offer a wide array of DBaaS options, including relational database management systems (RDBMs), as well as non-relational or NoSQL databases, such as document and column stores.
Finding the right DBaaS provider for your enterprise involves determining which database technologies will work best for your application and then, of course, ensuring that your provider supports that technology. The first half of the process can be complex since there’s no one-size-fits-all DBaaS that’s optimal for use with all of your applications. Trade-offs are always involved, and sometimes they can be subtle. Here are some specific factors that you’ll need to consider.
Primary data stores are those that offer flexible data models, including relational databases and document-based data stores. They typically support general-purpose query languages (such as the various implementations of SQL) and general-purpose data modeling tools. Most were designed with an emphasis on maintaining data integrity. They’re flexible and are a solid choice for use with most applications. Examples of primary data stores include MySQL, MongoDB and PostgreSQL.
Auxiliary data stores, in contrast, tend to perform a few specialized tasks well, but aren’t strong general-purpose tools. They might offer restricted data models or limited querying capabilities, but they have best-in-class performance in one particular area. Examples of this type include Redis, etcd, Elasticsearch and JanusGraph.
If this type of database perfectly fits your application’s requirements, you can obtain excellent results by using an auxiliary data store; otherwise, stick with a primary data store.
It’s critical to select a database engine that not only is a good match for your application’s current requirements, but that can also scale to meet future needs. Distributed systems are more difficult to build, manage and maintain than single-node systems, and their infinite horizontal scalability might come at the cost of available features or performance.
It’s not often possible to understand exactly how a database’s features and capabilities will mesh with your application’s requirements without real-world testing. Because it’s so easy (and affordable) to begin building on a DBaaS offering, a key part of the selection process should be the creation and exploration of a prototype.
This enables you to evaluate response times when your application sends actual requests to the database and observe its performance when it faces the mix of operations and amount of traffic that it will encounter in your production environment.
Because DBaaS offerings typically integrate with a complete cloud platform, it’s also important to compare providers’ holistic offerings, which go beyond the features and functions of the database itself.
Check out this blog post to learn more about how to select a database for your application.
Most DBaaS offerings include integrated management tools that simplify the process of configuring, monitoring and maintaining your databases. These include logging, key management and activity tracking utilities. It’s possible to provision and manage diverse database engines by using a common set of API calls, which simplifies and standardizes the development process.
Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Explore the data leader's guide to building a data-driven organization and driving business advantage.
Access our guide to learn how to use the right databases for applications, analytics and generative AI.
Learn how an open data lakehouse approach can provide trustworthy data and faster analytics and AI projects execution.
Gain unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.
Discover why AI-powered data intelligence and data integration are critical to drive structured and unstructured data preparedness and accelerate AI outcomes.
Use IBM database solutions to meet various workload needs across the hybrid cloud.
Explore IBM Db2, a relational database that provides high performance, scalability and reliability for storing and managing structured data. It is available as SaaS on IBM Cloud or for self-hosting.
Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.