What is database as a service (DBaaS)?

In DBaaS, the cloud provider takes care of everything from periodic upgrades to backups to ensuring that the database system remains available and secure 24x7.

The market for DBaaS and cloud databases is among the fastest-growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) markets, expected to grow to USD 320 billion by 2025. Database and data warehouse vendors have joined established cloud providers in offering hosted versions of their software, enabling customers to leverage the many benefits of cloud computing for their applications’ data storage, search and access needs.