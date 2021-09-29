What is Elasticsearch?

Elasticsearch's speed and flexibility make it ideal for time-sensitive use cases. With a number of built-in features, Elasticsearch can be used in a variety of ways (link resides outside ibm.com) to support both infrastructure monitoring and security analytics.

Application performance management



In application performance management (APM), finding and properly addressing roadblocks in your code all comes down to reliable search. Elasticsearch can correlate logs and metrics to make them indexed and easily searchable across your entire infrastructure. This gives development teams the tools they need to minimize lead time in addressing critical performance issues and avoiding costly bottlenecks. And, because Elasticsearch is open source, many developers have already created useful ways to leverage Elasticsearch’s APM capabilities to the fullest extent.

SIEM



Security information and event management (SIEM) is a critical component of increasing security posture in today’s digital landscape. By leveraging Elasticsearch’s speed, scale, and analytical power, security teams can automate the correlation of billions of lines of log data to look for network vulnerabilities and potential data breaches.

Elasticsearch indexing supports near real-time monitoring and its powerful search capabilities help IT administrators maintain complete transparency across an entire network to quickly uncover and address potential threats as they arise.

Enterprise search



As your enterprise begins to scale, it may become necessary to start unifying all of your content across multiple platforms, CRM tools, and databases. Because of its ease of deployment and intuitive interface, Elasticsearch creates a sustainable solution for enterprise search capabilities across all applications and services.

Elasticsearch’s out-of-the-box relevance makes it highly polished and easy to work with, making it the perfect solution for multiple teams to use, including engineering, R&D, marketing, sales, and customer support teams.