Organizations have always been driven to ensure reliable, secure and efficient operations of their IT infrastructure. This was relatively simple before the adoption of cloud infrastructure because all of the components were static. Although some traditional infrastructure monitoring tools have limited integration with cloud services, they still require retrieving infrastructure metrics manually.
Infrastructure monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability delivers AI-powered automated monitoring, alerting and remediation capabilities for unparalleled, real-time visibility into complex, distributed applications, services and infrastructure components. This includes servers, containers, databases and more, so teams have all the data and context they need to prevent downtime, optimize resource utilization and enhance the overall productivity and experience of users.
Instana delivers real-time automated infrastructure monitoring with 1-second metric granularity across multiple clouds and on-premises environments to ensure full-stack accuracy at all times—no configuration or coding required.
Automatic correlation of all performance, event and configuration information from the full stack (cloud, infrastructure, Kubernetes, virtual machines and services) enables your teams to take immediate, intelligent action regardless of where an issue occurs.
Instana provides an always-accurate overview of all monitored systems with automatic tag and label correlation that enriches the monitoring data with necessary context to help streamline the management of your entire infrastructure.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.