Home IT automation Instana Infrastructure monitoring
Infrastructure monitoring with IBM Instana Observability delivers unparalleled visibility into the health of your backend components so you can quickly pinpoint and address any issues
Book a live demo Explore Instana
Illustration showing elements of infrastructure monitoring dashboards

Organizations have always been driven to ensure reliable, secure and efficient operations of their IT infrastructure. This was relatively simple before the adoption of cloud infrastructure because all of the components were static. Although some traditional infrastructure monitoring tools have limited integration with cloud services, they still require retrieving infrastructure metrics manually.

Infrastructure monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability delivers AI-powered automated monitoring, alerting and remediation capabilities for unparalleled, real-time visibility into complex, distributed applications, services and infrastructure components. This includes servers, containers, databases and more, so teams have all the data and context they need to prevent downtime, optimize resource utilization and enhance the overall productivity and experience of users.
Observability mythbusting: Separating fact from fiction.
Benefits Monitor your entire infrastructure with ease

Instana delivers real-time automated infrastructure monitoring with 1-second metric granularity across multiple clouds and on-premises environments to ensure full-stack accuracy at all times—no configuration or coding required.

 Reduce your mean time to resolution (MTTR)

Automatic correlation of all performance, event and configuration information from the full stack (cloud, infrastructure, Kubernetes, virtual machines and services) enables your teams to take immediate, intelligent action regardless of where an issue occurs.

 Quickly sort and organize every component

Instana provides an always-accurate overview of all monitored systems with automatic tag and label correlation that enriches the monitoring data with necessary context to help streamline the management of your entire infrastructure.
Features
Infrastructure map Instana’s infrastructure map provides an overview of all monitored systems, which allows you to easily visualize every aspect of your application infrastructure. Each block within the pillars represents the software components running on that system and will change color to reflect any incidents, events or changes.
Comparison table The comparison table makes it easy to quickly identify application components that are critical to application or service performance. Sort by metrics such as CPU usage or memory consumption and compare metrics over time to easily discern if new changes or deployments are improving or degrading performance.
Context guide Instana’s context guide dashboard exposes all inter-dependencies between your cloud, infrastructure and application components. It helps you immediately understand the upstream and downstream dependencies whenever an application or component has an issue.
It’s great to have something to be able to trace the root of the problem at the infrastructure view. It’s provided insights into issues I wasn’t aware of. Kenneth Skertchly Senior DevOps Engineer Dealerware Read the case study
300+ supported technologies

Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.

 Explore supported technologies
Resources What is infrastructure monitoring?

Learn how infrastructure monitoring works, best practices, and why you should implement it into your application.

 Observability for cloud-native applications

See how Instana on AWS automatically discovers application components, systems and microservices across your infrastructure and delivers high-precision observability every second.

 Debunking observability myths: Observability is about one part of your stack

In this article, we’re delving into another misconception about observability—the belief that it’s solely applicable to a specific part of your stack or application.
Take the next step

IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.

Book a live demo
More ways to explore Community Documentation Case studies Blog posts Support Sandbox