Automatic infrastructure and application monitoring with no plug-ins or application restarts
Cloud IBM Cloud observability

Automatic IBM Cloud® observability is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

The Instana agent will automatically detect that it is running on an Amazon EC2 instance and install the AWS EC2 monitoring sensor.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor your IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights.

Monitoring VMware Tanzu (formerly Pivotal Cloud Foundry) based microservice applications requires visibility at every layer of your application stack.

Automatic Oracle Cloud monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Instana’s automatic observability, APM and infrastructure monitoring platform includes support for automatic Google Compute Engine (GCE) monitoring.

Google Cloud Platform is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Cloud Foundry monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Database AWS–RDS monitoring

AWS RDS monitoring is an important piece of Instana’s cloud APM solution.

OpenSearch monitoring with Instana’s application monitoring solution is a key part of delivering high-performance containerized microservice applications.

Cassandra monitoring is part of Instana’s AI-powered microservice APM solution.

Amazon S3 offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security and performance.

Instana’s infrastructure and application performance monitoring solution includes comprehensive Redis Enterprise monitoring.

Automatic JBoss Data Grid monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Database monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.

IBM DB2 monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.

Microsoft SQL Server monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.

Automatic SAP Hana monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Hadoop YARN monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.

HBase monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.

Ceph monitoring is part of Instana’s automated application performance monitoring solution. 

Instana’s MongoDB monitoring includes automatic infrastructure discovery, application mapping and monitoring configuration.

MySQL monitoring is an important part of Instana’s AI-powered application monitoring solution.

Instana’s PostgreSQL monitoring sensor automatically detects PostgreSQL database instances, adding them into the Dynamic Graph application model and map.

Automatic Redis Lettuce monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

To help DevOps optimize their Redis environments, Instana applies automation and artificial intelligence to Redis performance and health monitoring.

Apache Spark is the largest open source data processing project, providing a fast data processing tool for big data and deep analytics.

Automatic GraphQL monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

ClickHouse monitoring is part of Instana’s automated application performance monitoring solution.

Couchbase monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.

MariaDB monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.

DynamoDB monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.

Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service (OSS) is an encrypted, secure, cost-effective and easy-to-use object storage service that enables you to store, back up, and archive large amounts of data in the cloud, with a guaranteed durability of 99%.

Automatic Sybase SQL Anywhere monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Azure SQL Database is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

CockroachDB monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated application monitoring solution.

Azure SQL Elastic Database Pool is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic etcd monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Memcached monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Neo4j monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

AWS Elasticache is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

SQL Anywhere is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Google Cloud Datastore is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Aerospike monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Azure Queue Storage is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Google Cloud Storage is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic FaunaDB monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic CosmosDB monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Kubernetes OpenShift monitoring

Red Hat OpenShift Observability is an essential piece of Instana’s comprehensive container monitoring solution. 

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor the Google Kubernetes Engine across the stack and provide comprehensive application insights.

The Instana Kubernetes monitoring sensor automatically detects the containers running in the service and the platforms running on the containers, deploying additional sensors to gather performance metrics of the full application stack.

Instana’s automated application monitoring is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Azure AKS across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor the Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. 

Traefik Labs integrates with your existing infrastructure components and configures itself automatically and dynamically to make deploying microservices in and across multiple different environments easy.

Instana’s automated Kubernetes Monitoring helps engineering teams to optimize application performance and better automate performance management workflows.

Instana’s automated Giant Swarm monitoring has the same automatic monitoring capabilities as our best-in-class Kubernetes monitoring. 

Instana supports Amazon EKS Anywhere, a new add-on and deployment option from AWS that allows customers to create Kubernetes clusters on their own on-premise infrastructure. 

Logs LogDNA

LogDNA is a log management solution with a similar ethos to Instana to provide functionality with zero or minimal configuration effort.

Humio is a logging tool that was designed to ingest and retain streaming data as quickly as it arrives, regardless of volume.

Coralogix is a log management solution with a similar ethos to Instana to provide functionality with zero or minimal configuration effort.

 

Splunk is one of the most commonly used tools to gather, analyze and make sense of machine generated data. This includes, but is not limited to, server and application logs.

Messaging IBM MQ monitoring

Instana maintains a curated KnowledgeBase of health signatures for all monitored platforms, including IBM MQ.

Instana has included comprehensive Kafka monitoring in our infrastructure and application monitoring solution.

Instana supports Amazon EKS Anywhere, a new add-on and deployment option from AWS that allows customers to create Kubernetes clusters on their own on-premises infrastructure.

Instana’s ActiveMQ monitoring includes visibility of message queues, platform configuration, connections and application level performance.

Automatic RabbitMQ monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

AWS SQS monitoring is a key part of Instana’s comprehensive Amazon Web Services monitoring solution.

This agent sensor is fully incorporated into Instana’s infrastructure and application monitoring solution.

Automatic ActiveMQ Artemis monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic TIBCO ESB monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic NATS monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Hystrix monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Instana’s AWS Kinesis monitoring offers comprehensive performance and health management.

Instana’s OpenLDAP monitoring provides comprehensive performance and health management.

Automatic HornetQ monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Amazon SNS monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Axis2 Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solutions. 

Automatic Amazon MQ monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Microsoft Message Queue monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic ReactiveMongo monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Varnish monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic CORBA monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

TIBCO Enterprise Message Service™, our standards-based Java™ Message Service (JMS) broker, allows any application that supports JMS, whether home grown or third-party, to quickly and easily exchange messages.

Operating System Docker monitoring

Instana’s comprehensive Docker monitoring goes beyond simple container metrics with automatic discovery, deployment, configuration and more.

Instana’s automated Rancher monitoring has the same automatic monitoring capabilities as our best-in-class Kubernetes monitoring.

Learn more about monitoring containerd and getting started with Instana.

Amazon Elastic Container Service monitoring allows you to monitor your Amazon ECS resources using Amazon CloudWatch.

The Instana microservices application monitoring for Tanzu Tile provides the same observability capabilities in Tanzu Kubernetes Grid as it does for all other K8 environments.

Instana’s comprehensive CRI-O monitoring goes beyond simple container metrics.

Automatic z/OS monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic AIX monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Instana’s automated APM solution includes support for traditional .NET monitoring, in addition to .NET Core monitoring.

Microsoft .NET is a software framework that integrates written source code and application software by utilizing two main components: Framework Class Library (FCL) and Common Language Runtime (CLR).

Automatic zLinux monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Linux monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Windows monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Hangfire monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

The .NET framework is a collection of programming languages, developer tools and libraries to build websites, web services, games and applications.

Instana’s comprehensive LXC monitoring goes beyond simple container metrics with automatic discovery, deployment, configuration and more.

Automatic Solaris monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic CoreOS monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Learn more about how to get started monitoring DC/OS with Instana. 

OSProcess is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Unix is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Opentelemetry Jaeger Tracing for observability

Jaeger is a distributed tracing system, inspired by Google’s Dapper paper and OpenZipkin, originally released as open source by Uber Technologies.

OpenTracing is a popular way for developers to gather data about response times of their microservices and distributed processing for production monitoring.

Zipkin is a distributed tracing technology, based on Google’s Dapper paper, that gathers information about user request flows and performance measurements and indicators.

Platforms Microsoft IIS monitoring

Automatic IIS monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Instana automatically instruments applications in Tomcat for monitoring and tracing, enabling distributed tracing of transactions across the entire Tomcat instance.

Instana offers AWS ELB monitoring as a standard part of its application and infrastructure monitoring solutions.

Automatic JBoss Wildfly monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic JBoss monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Instana application monitoring solutions automate the discovery of Apache Web Server instances, the deployment of monitoring senors and configuration of the monitoring data.

Instana Solr monitoring includes metrics about performance, caching, configuration and more.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Nomad jobs across the stack to deliver comprehensive job insights.

Ansible deployment is a Github option for Instana users wanting to automate deployment and update the microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Camel monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Microsoft Azure is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic HAProxy Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Instana delivers the quickest and easiest way to monitor Consul clusters across the stack, including health and performance.

Automatic WebMethods Glue monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Learn more about getting started with Instana and Amazon OpenSearch Logstash Kibana monitoring performance and configuration.

Automatic Zookeeper monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Instana supports applications built using Akka HTTP modules as part of its support for Java.

Instana Marathon monitoring offers comprehensive performance management and insight into the Marathon cluster, nodes, and containerized applications.

Automatic Feign monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic AWS Beanstalk monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

 

Automatic Jersey monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Apache CXF monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Puppet software deployment is a Github option for Instana users wanting to automate deployment and update microservices.

Chef deployment is a Github option for Instana users wanting to automate deployment and the updating of microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solutions.

OpenCensus is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Webex Teams is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic SunOne monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

PagerDuty is an incident management platform that makes it simple to distribute on-call responsibilities across teams. PagerDuty’s on-call scheduling and escalations ensure the right person or people are notified every time there is an incident.

OpsGenie integration is part of Instana’s CI/CD and IT operations integration stack, allowing Instana to provide data from its application monitoring solution directly into the Ops solution.

Microsoft Teams is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Programming Languages Dropwizard monitoring

Instana will track the metrics and health signatures of Dropwizard with 1-second granularity and raise an Event within 3 seconds.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Java based services across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights.

Automatic RatPack monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Ehcache monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Vaadin Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic BEA JRockit monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic IBM J9 monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Azul Zulu monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Clojure is a fully functional programming language mainly built by Rich Hickey, but maintained by a large open source community.

Automatic Wicket monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Amazon Corretto monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Ruby monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic Eclipse OpenJ9 monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Automatic GlassFish monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Scala based services across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights.

With the addition of Python distributed tracing support, Instana’s application management solution now discovers, maps and monitors Python entities, services and connections, as well as their relationships to other components in your application infrastructure.

Kotlin is a programming languages built and maintained by JetBrain. The framework/language coupling of Springboot and Kotlin is the most commonly used combination. 

PHP: Hypertext Processor is a dual purpose, server-side language for both web development and general purpose programming. 

Instana AutoProfile is a production-grade performance profiler built for both production and development environments. 

Instana WebSphere Liberty monitoring provides comprehensive configuration, performance, and health monitoring.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Java based services across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights.

Automatic Akka monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

Serverless AWS Lambda monitoring and tracing

 Learn more AWS Fargate monitoring

 Learn more Liferay monitoring

Tooling StatsD monitoring

Automatic StatsD monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

 Learn more Instana AutoTrace

 Learn more MuleSoft monitoring

 Learn more Slack integration

 Learn more Microsoft Office 365 integration

 Learn more VictorOps APM integration

IBM Instana® observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.

