What is data leakage?

Data leaks arise from common causes. Inadequately secured cloud storage and misconfigured firewalls are frequent culprits, but other cases include:



Human error

Mismanagement of sensitive data, such as sending emails to the wrong recipients or sharing confidential information without proper authorization, can easily lead to leakage.

Social engineering and phishing

Hackers exploit the human element by tricking employees into revealing personal data, such as SSNs or login credentials, enabling further and possibly larger-scale attacks.

Insider threats

Disgruntled employees or contractors with access to sensitive information might intentionally leak data.

Technical vulnerabilities

Unpatched software, weak authentication protocols and outdated systems create opportunities for malicious actors to exploit leaks. Misconfigured APIs are a growing risk vector, especially with the rise of cloud and microservices architectures and can expose sensitive data unintentionally.

Data in transit

Sensitive data that is being transmitted via email, messaging or application programming interface (API) calls might be vulnerable to interception. Without proper data protection measures, such as encryption, this information can be exposed to unauthorized access. Encryption standards and network segmentation are useful tools for protecting data in transit.

Data at rest

Information stored in databases, servers or cloud storage can be leaked due to faulty security settings or improper permissions. For instance, open access to confidential information such as source code, SSNs or trade secrets can create a security risk. Secure access controls, least-privilege models and continuous monitoring give organizations a deeper understanding of where gaps in security can exist.

Data in use

Data processed through systems or devices can be leaked if there are endpoint vulnerabilities, such as unencrypted laptops or data stored in storage devices such as USBs. This type of exposure can also occur if employees fail to follow security policies.