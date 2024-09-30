What is data leakage in machine learning?

Data leakage is a common pitfall in training machine learning algorithms for predictive modeling. A National Library of Medicine study1 found that across 17 different scientific fields where machine learning methods have been applied, at least 294 scientific papers were affected by data leakage, leading to overly optimistic performance.

A Yale study2 found that data leakage can either inflate or deflate performance metrics of neuroimaging-based models, depending on whether the leaked information introduces noise or creates unrealistic patterns. These models are used for diagnosing illness to identify treatments and help neuroscientists better understand the relationship between brain and body.

Data leakage in machine learning models can have various impacts across different fields and data types, here are the most common:

Poor generalization to new data: When models are trained on information that does not represent the real world, the model will struggle to generalize to the unseen data. Predictions on new data might be inaccurate and unreliable.

Biased decision-making: Biases in leaked data run the risk of skewing model behavior, resulting in decisions that are unfair and divorced from real-world scenarios.

Unreliable insights and findings: Data leakage compromises the reliability of insights derived from the model leading users to mistrust the results.

Inflated performance metrics: Leakage in machine learning models often results in models falsely showing high accuracy and precision.

Resource wastage: Finding and fixing data leakage after a model has been trained is time-consuming and costly. Fixing data leakage requires retraining models from scratch, which is computationally expensive, and reworking the entire model pipeline, from data preprocessing to retraining, which can be resource-intensive in terms of human effort and computational costs.

Loss of trust: Unreliable models eventually lead to mistrust of data science teams and the overall analytical process.

Legal and compliance risks: Data leakage in predictive analytics can lead to legal and regulatory risks. If sensitive information is misused, it can result in penalties and reputation damage.