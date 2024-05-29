What is third-party risk management (TPRM)?

In an increasingly interconnected and outsourced world, third-party risk management (TPRM) is an essential business strategy. TPRM identifies and mitigates the risks that organizations face from engaging with external vendors or service providers. These third parties might be involved in various business functions, ranging from IT services and software development to supply chain management and customer support.

The need for TPRM arises from the inherent vulnerabilities associated with third-party relationships. Outsourcing tasks can bring benefits such as cost savings, scalability and access to specialized expertise, but it also exposes organizations to potential issues. TPRM aims to provide organizations with a comprehensive understanding of their third-party business relationships and the safeguards that these vendors employ. This helps prevent problems such as operational disruptions, security breaches and compliance failures.

TPRM is synonymous with terms like vendor risk management (VRM) or supply chain risk management, forming a comprehensive approach to addressing risks across various third-party engagements. It involves universal principles such as due diligence, third-party risk assessment, remediation and ongoing monitoring to ensure that third parties comply with regulations, protect sensitive data, maintain operational resilience and meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

Digital risks, a subset of TPRM, encompass financial, reputational, environmental and security concerns. Vendor access to intellectual property, confidential data and personal identifiable information (PII) underscores the importance of TPRM within cybersecurity frameworks and cyber risk management strategies.

No single department universally owns third-party risk management (TPRM); it varies across organizations. Companies might have dedicated TPRM teams or distribute these responsibilities among various roles. Common departments and job titles involved in TPRM include Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Chief Procurement Officer (CPO), Chief Information Officer (CIO), Chief Privacy Officer (CPO), Information Technology (IT), Supply Chain Manager and others.

Effective TPRM protects organizations from outsourcing risks and builds stronger, more resilient partnerships. Embedding TPRM into their core operations allows companies to leverage external expertise, while maintaining security, compliance and operational integrity. This transforms vulnerabilities into managed risks, enabling secure and compliant growth.