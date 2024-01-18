What is data reduction?

Data reduction techniques seek to lessen the redundancy found in the original data set so that large amounts of originally sourced data can be more efficiently stored as reduced data.

At the outset, it should be stressed that the term “data reduction” does not automatically equate to a loss of information. In many instances, data reduction only means that data is now being stored in a smarter fashion—perhaps after going through the optimization process and then being reassembled with related data in a more practical configuration.

Nor is data reduction the same thing as data deduplication, in which extra copies of the same data are purged for streamlining purposes. More accurately, data reduction combines various aspects of different activities, such as data deduplication and data consolidation, to achieve its goals.