What is data consolidation?

Data is often referred to simply as “data”—an aggregation of information, as if each unit of data was identical in structure and purpose. But the reality is far different. For most organizations, data is not like having a shopping cart full of apples. Instead, that cart is typically full but with much or most of its data in different formats (apples, bananas, oranges, etc.).

Because the average data-driven organization relies on many types of data from numerous data sources, forward-thinking companies are now using data consolidation tools to more efficiently deal with their data warehouses full of information.

Although it begins its journey as raw data, businesses can apply data analytics to that information and derive business intelligence insights. At this point, it’s up to the organization to effectively implement that data analysis into its business decisions, but at least the company will have more complete and immediate data access that can better inform its decision-making.