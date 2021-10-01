What is etcd?

Like all distributed workloads, containerized workloads have complex management requirements that become more complex as the workload scales. Kubernetes simplifies the process of managing these workloads by coordinating tasks such as configuration, deployment, service discovery, load balancing, job scheduling, and health monitoring across the across all clusters, which can run on multiple machines in multiple locations.

But to achieve this coordination, Kubernetes needs a data store that provides a single, consistent source of the truth about the status of the system—all its clusters and pods and the application instances within them—at any given point in time. etcd is the data store used to create and maintain this version of the truth.

etcd serves a similar role for Cloud Foundry—the open source, multicloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)—and is a viable option for coordinating critical system and metadata across clusters of any distributed application. The name “etcd” comes from a naming convention within the Linux directory structure: In UNIX, all system configuration files for a single system are contained in a folder called “/etc;” “d” stands for “distributed.”