What is bad data?

Bad data is the antithesis to good data. While high-quality data promotes growth and innovation, poor-quality data slows progress.

Organizations rely on data for informed decisions, actionable insights and forecasting for internal operations as well as customer experiences. Decisions based on bad data can lead to missed opportunities, operational inefficiencies and damaged reputations. In industries such as finance or healthcare, where data helps inform high-stakes decisions, bad data can have severe or even catastrophic impacts.

Consider a clinical study containing inconsistent patient data. Researchers would struggle to compare results, which could delay the development of potential treatments. In finance, inaccurate or missing data can elicit steep compliance costs. Inaccurate financial reports may lead to violations of regulations like the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act—which can carry fines of up to USD 1 million and up to 10 years in prison.

The risks of bad data escalate in the context of artificial intelligence. When AI or ML models are trained on inaccurate, inconsistent or biased data, their outcomes reflect those errors. To help maximize investments in AI and ML, organizations must ensure their data is AI-ready.

Unity Technologies is a prime example of the consequences of bad data in AI and ML. In 2022, the video game company’s advertising placement algorithm ingested bad data from a large customer. The performance of the algorithm suffered to the degree that they had to rebuild it. The incident contributed to a 37% drop in Unity’s stock and an estimated USD 110 million impact on the business.

On the other hand, good, accurate data can be a boon for AI initiatives. Research by the IBM Institute for Business Value found that organizations with trusted data realized nearly double the return on investment from their AI capabilities. The bottom line: Good data is a non-negotiable priority for any AI or data-driven strategy.