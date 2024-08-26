Unity isn’t the only company that has felt the impact of bad data deeply.

Take X.

On 25 April 2022, X accepted a deal to be purchased by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. A mere 18 days later, Musk shared that the deal was “on hold” as he confirmed the number of fake accounts and bots on the platform.

What ensued demonstrates the deep impact of bad data on this extremely high-profile deal for one of the world’s most widely-used speech platforms. Notably, X has battled this data problem for years. In 2017, X admitted to overstating its user base (link resides outside ibm.com) for several years, and in 2016 a troll farm used more than 50,000 bots (link resides outside ibm.com) to try to sway the US presidential election. X first acknowledged fake accounts during its 2013 IPO.

Now, this data issue is coming to a head, with Musk investigating X’s claim that fake accounts represent less than 5% of the company’s user base and angling to reduce the previously agreed upon purchase price as a result (link resides outside ibm.com).

X, like Unity, is another high-profile example of the impact of bad data, but examples like these are everywhere—and it costs companies millions of dollars.

Gartner estimates (link resides outside ibm.com) that bad data costs companies nearly USD 13 million per year, although many don’t even realize the extent of the impact. Meanwhile, Harvard Business Review finds (link resides outside ibm.com) that knowledge workers spend about half of their time fixing data issues. Just imagine how much effort they could devote elsewhere if issues weren’t so prevalent.

Overall, bad data can lead to missed revenue opportunities, inefficient operations and poor customer experiences, among other issues that add up to that multi-million dollar price tag.