Data governance solutions

Create a governed data foundation to accelerate data outcomes and address security, privacy and compliance requirements

Trust your data. Trust your AI.

Discover how strong Data and AI Governance build accuracy, fairness, and security into every decision. Read our latest blog to see why governance is the foundation for trustworthy innovation.

Build trust. Deliver results.

Data governance is the data management discipline that focuses on the quality, security and availability of an organization’s data. Data governance helps ensure data integrity and data security by defining and implementing policies, standards and procedures for data collection, ownership, storage, processing and use. 
Break down data silos

Access data across business silos, on premises and in clouds, without moving the data.
Keep data private and secure

Universally safeguard data usage with privacy and usage policy enforcement across all data.
Empower all data consumers

Enable users of all skill levels to access trusted data with tailored interfaces (code, Canvas, no code).
Improve productivity

Build a data fabric connecting siloed data distributed across a hybrid cloud landscape.

How clients use it

Prep, cleanse and govern your data and AI in the same tool.
Collaboratively build your models, mitigate bias and deploy without leaving the platform.

Learn how to build robust governance frameworks
Gain visibility into risk exposure with automated tools and real-time monitoring—uncover vulnerabilities, fix misconfigurations, and build trusted AI through proactive governance and security.

Featured products and services

IBM watsonx.governance®

The IBM watsonx.governance toolkit seamlessly integrates with your existing systems to accelerate responsible AI. Automated workflows operationalize best practices defined in AI governance programs.

 IBM® watsonx.data® intelligence

IBM watsonx.data intelligence discovers, curates and governs data assets, turning raw information into accurate AI and meaningful insights across on-prem and cloud environments.

Guardium AI Security

Guardium AI Security offers a robust, enterprise-grade solution to manage the security of your AI assets.

 Data and AI Consulting

At IBM Consulting®, we guide clients to ‘do the right AI’ to create value across their enterprise and ‘do AI right’ to derisk the value creation.

Resources

2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions
Discover why IBM is named a Leader for the 17th time in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.
AI for business: Unlock ROI for all your AI through governance
The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis for the ML Ops space evaluates various providers in the market and highlights IBM's strengths of AI governance, deployment option flexibility and no-code/low-code capabilities.
Data governance for leaders
This ebook analyzes several topics related to data governance and privacy such as scalability, establishing and implementing organization-wide standards, and data lineage and traceability.
IBM Match360
Consolidate datasets from disparate data sources to provide a 360-degree view of entities with ML-powered and master data management.
Get advice from industry peers, communicate with data governance and quality experts on best practices and stay up to date on product news and helpful materials.

