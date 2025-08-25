Data governance solutions

Create a governed data foundation to accelerate data outcomes and address security, privacy and compliance requirements
Data governance is the data management discipline that focuses on the quality, security and availability of an organization’s data. Data governance helps ensure data integrity and data security by defining and implementing policies, standards and procedures for data collection, ownership, storage, processing and use.
Access data across business silos, on premises and in clouds, without moving the data.
Universally safeguard data usage with privacy and usage policy enforcement across all data.
Enable users of all skill levels to access trusted data with tailored interfaces (code, Canvas, no code).
Build a data fabric connecting siloed data distributed across a hybrid cloud landscape.
The IBM watsonx.governance toolkit seamlessly integrates with your existing systems to accelerate responsible AI. Automated workflows operationalize best practices defined in AI governance programs.
IBM watsonx.data intelligence discovers, curates and governs data assets, turning raw information into accurate AI and meaningful insights across on-prem and cloud environments.
Guardium AI Security offers a robust, enterprise-grade solution to manage the security of your AI assets.
At IBM Consulting®, we guide clients to ‘do the right AI’ to create value across their enterprise and ‘do AI right’ to derisk the value creation.
Get advice from industry peers, communicate with data governance and quality experts on best practices and stay up to date on product news and helpful materials.