Good governance isn’t just about compliance; it's an accelerator to scaling AI

AI done right: responsible agents for a better tomorrow

Scale your agentic AI with confidence using watsonx.governance new advanced capabilities

Scaling AI doesn’t have to be daunting

 

For businesses, especially those in regulated industries managing multiple quality assurance (QA) processes and compliance requirements, scaling artificial intelligence (AI) is both a challenge and an opportunity.

You can unlock your AI’s full potential with AI governance, which is about more than mitigating risk and bias or detecting drift and optimizing for accuracy. Good governance is an enabler to scaling AI, and for leading businesses, it is crucial to survive.

See how AI governance can help increase your employees’ confidence in AI, accelerate adoption and innovation, and improve customer trust.

Why IBM for AI governance? The value of building trustworthy AI governance
Simple to manage end-to-end AI lifecycle

Integrate governance into your existing solutions to accelerate responsible and explainable AI workflows for generative AI (gen AI).
Unmatched expertise your organization can rely on

Build a holistic enterprise approach that encompasses your people, processes and technology to trust your AI.
Pioneers in responsible AI and regulations

Reap long-term value from AI with guidance driven by our experience in creating an AI Ethics Board, Office of Privacy and Responsible Technology and the AI Alliance.
Meet our AI governance toolkit
A toolkit that seamlessly integrates with preexisting solutions enables you to accelerate responsible and explainable AI workflows for gen AI and ML models. IBM® watsonx.governance™ can govern both from any vendor, including IBM® watsonx.ai™, Amazon Sagemaker, Bedrock, Google Vertex and Microsoft Azure.

Try our AI governance services 
To trust your AI, you need a holistic enterprise approach that spans your people, processes and technology. IBM Consulting® is one of the few providers that can help deliver this comprehensive solution, incorporating both organizational and AI model governance. 

Learn from AI governance pioneers
Regulations such as the EU AI Act continues to emerge, demanding prioritization of data security, data provenance and AI model accuracy. At IBM, responsible AI is central to our culture and values, driving the creation of our AI Ethics Board, Office of Privacy and Responsible Technology and the AI Alliance.

Resources What is AI governance?
AI governance refers to the guardrails that help ensure AI tools and systems are and remain safe and ethical. It establishes the frameworks, rules and standards that direct AI research, development and application to help ensure safety, fairness and respect for human rights.
What is AI ethics?
Ethics is a set of moral principles that help us discern between right and wrong. AI ethics is a multidisciplinary field that studies how to optimize AI's beneficial impact while reducing risks and adverse outcomes.
How responsible AI can prepare you for regulations
Hear from Christina Montgomery on how you can use responsible AI governance and privacy practices to better prepare your organization for new AI regulations while staying competitive in the market.
