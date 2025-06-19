Good governance isn’t just about compliance; it's an accelerator to scaling AI
For businesses, especially those in regulated industries managing multiple quality assurance (QA) processes and compliance requirements, scaling artificial intelligence (AI) is both a challenge and an opportunity.
You can unlock your AI’s full potential with AI governance, which is about more than mitigating risk and bias or detecting drift and optimizing for accuracy. Good governance is an enabler to scaling AI, and for leading businesses, it is crucial to survive.
See how AI governance can help increase your employees’ confidence in AI, accelerate adoption and innovation, and improve customer trust.
Integrate governance into your existing solutions to accelerate responsible and explainable AI workflows for generative AI (gen AI).
Build a holistic enterprise approach that encompasses your people, processes and technology to trust your AI.
Reap long-term value from AI with guidance driven by our experience in creating an AI Ethics Board, Office of Privacy and Responsible Technology and the AI Alliance.
A toolkit that seamlessly integrates with preexisting solutions enables you to accelerate responsible and explainable AI workflows for gen AI and ML models. IBM® watsonx.governance™ can govern both from any vendor, including IBM® watsonx.ai™, Amazon Sagemaker, Bedrock, Google Vertex and Microsoft Azure.
To trust your AI, you need a holistic enterprise approach that spans your people, processes and technology. IBM Consulting® is one of the few providers that can help deliver this comprehensive solution, incorporating both organizational and AI model governance.
Regulations such as the EU AI Act continues to emerge, demanding prioritization of data security, data provenance and AI model accuracy. At IBM, responsible AI is central to our culture and values, driving the creation of our AI Ethics Board, Office of Privacy and Responsible Technology and the AI Alliance.
Unlock AI’s full potential with a strategy session or a product demo.