In the age of generative AI, with new regulations constantly popping up, how can you ensure that you’re leading your AI efforts responsibly We also need to ask ourselves the ethical questions of what AI should do and when and where and how we should use it.
In this episode of AI Academy, hear from Christina Montgomery on how you can use responsible AI governance and privacy practices to better prepare your organization for new AI regulations while staying competitive in the market.
Building and scaling responsible AI requires governance and the ability to direct, manage and monitor the AI activities of your organization.
Explore issues like AI hallucination, bias and risk, and learn how applying AI ethics and governance builds trust. Then put theory into practice with our guidebook.
Human values are at the heart of responsible AI. As companies race to discover all the incredible new things generative AI can do, CEOs must lead the conversation about what it should do.
Advancing trustworthy AI through a formal, strategic approach to AI ethics must be more than a noble ambition.
