IBM is helping to advance responsible AI with a multidisciplinary, multidimensional approach
Businesses are facing an increasingly complex, ever-changing global regulatory landscape when it comes to AI. The IBM approach to responsible AI balances innovation with responsibility, helping you adopt trusted AI at scale.
Prioritizing trust, transparency, skills and agility can help organizations lead the way through AI transformation.
Understanding the unique opportunities, risks and mitigations of AI agents is a critical first step toward scaling them responsibly.
The IBM Office of Privacy and Responsible Technology is scaling responsible AI and unlocking business value through integrated AI governance.
Just as important as what AI governance helps organizations achieve is what it helps organizations avoid. Find out the extensive potential costs of not implementing an AI governance program.
Through the last five years of AI evolution, the IBM AI Ethics Board has helped IBM responsibly innovate by guiding the development and implementation of ethical guidelines for AI.
Members of the IBM AI Ethics Board reflect on their experiences helping to ensure that AI is used responsibly and for the benefit of all of society.
The Data & Trust Alliance Data Provenance Standards are helping IBM accelerate internal data diligence processes.
IBM believes AI should make all of us better at our jobs, and that the benefits of the AI era should touch the many, not just the elite few.
IBM clients’ data is their data, and their insights are their insights. We believe that government data policies should be fair and equitable and prioritize openness.
Companies must be clear about who trains their AI systems, what data was used in training and, most importantly, what went into the recommendations of their algorithms.
Good design does not sacrifice transparency in creating a seamless experience.
Properly calibrated, AI can assist humans in making choices more fairly.
As systems are employed to make crucial decisions, AI must be secure and robust.
Transparency reinforces trust, and the best way to promote transparency is through disclosure.
AI systems must prioritize and safeguard consumers’ privacy and data rights.
The IBM AI Ethics Board is at the center of IBM’s commitment to trust. Its mission is to:
The Board sponsors workstreams that deliver thought leadership, policy advocacy and education and training about responsible AI to drive responsible innovation and the advancement and improvement of AI and emerging technologies. It also assesses use cases that raise potential ethical concerns.
The Board is a critical mechanism by which IBM holds our company and all IBMers accountable to our values and commitments to the ethical development and deployment of technology.
Accelerate responsible, transparent and explainable data and AI workflows.
IBM and the University of Notre Dame have published BenchmarkCards, a collection of datasets, benchmarks and mitigations that helps guides the development of safe and transparent AI systems.
At the Notre Dame-IBM Tech Ethics Lab, industry leaders gathered to discuss the opportunities and challenges of responsible AI in finance.
Co-created by IBM, the Data & Trust Alliance's new Data Provenance Standards offer a first-of-their-kind metadata taxonomy to support transparency about data provenance.
Experts from IBM and University of Notre Dame outline recommendations for getting the best ROI from responsible AI investments.
With input from IBM, Partnership on AI's new report explores safeguards for open foundation models.
Co-authored by IBM, the Data & Trust Alliance's new policy roadmap provides recommendations for balancing AI innovation with AI safety.
With support from the Notre Dame-IBM Technology Ethics Lab, the Pulitzer Center launches the AI Spotlight Series, a global training initiative.
IBM and Meta launch the AI Alliance in collaboration with over 50 founding members and collaborators globally.
Find out how IBM can help you accelerate your responsible AI journey.