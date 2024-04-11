Fostering a more ethical future by leveraging technology

It is true that innovation often moves too fast for everyone to keep up. However, this is the best moment to define and build the right strategies to protect people and their interests. We are at a critical juncture in the development of technologies such as gen AI, which has raised important questions. IBM has extensive experience in ushering responsible technology in both business and research areas, and we work to maintain trust as society explores the opportunities presented by these transformative technologies, always guided by our continued commitment to ethics.

At the center of our responsible technology efforts is our AI Ethics Board, which infuses our principles into business practices and product decision-making. In addition to supporting our principles, the board shares thought leadership around emerging issues and technology that help IBM serve as a leader and innovation driver in this important, evolving field of gen AI. This direction resulted in significant milestones last year, such as the release of IBM® watsonx.governance™ to accelerate responsible AI workflows, and the creation of the AI Alliance, an international community focused on advancing open, safe and responsible AI.

Our internal efforts are well-aligned with the AI ethics approach we promote externally, understanding that the purpose of AI is to augment human intelligence, that data and insights belong to their creator, and that technology must be transparent and explainable. All of this is underpinned by our principles of explainability, fairness, robustness, transparency and privacy.

As we continually work to maintain the trust of our clients and society by bringing powerful new technologies into the world responsibly, and with a clear purpose, we know that our mission also extends into the work with our suppliers to amplify our impact even further. Beyond our workforce, we are making progress on the goal we announced in 2023 to train 1,000 technology suppliers in technology ethics by 2025, with more than 600 IBM suppliers trained at the end of 2023.

Finally, we round out this work by using our experience and expertise to successfully adapt to new eras of digital transformation. As an organization, we are committed to developing policies and practices that also prioritize the responsible stewardship of data entrusted to us by our clients, including the role data plays in developing robust and trustworthy AI models. We also implement a multi-faceted risk management approach to identify and address cybersecurity risks protecting the integrity of IBM networks, user devices, servers, applications, data and cloud solutions.