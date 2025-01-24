As AI innovation accelerates, organizations need effective AI governance to build and manage machine learning (ML) models responsibly. The IBM® Office of Privacy and Responsible Technology (OPRT) knows that this challenge is not just a technical issue—it’s a business imperative.

For years, the approach IBM has taken towards responsible AI has been guided by its foundational Principles for Trust and Transparency, which has been operationalized across the business by the IBM AI Ethics Board. In 2022, OPRT launched the Privacy and AI Management System (PIMS) to help IBM manage ML models with reliability, facilitate compliance with privacy and AI regulations, and promote transparency and accountability.

However, these critical components worked in parallel, not in integration, with PIMS. To take the next step in its organizational AI and AI lifecycle governance journey, OPRT needed to integrate and centralize its mechanisms. As the stakes continue to rise, the question remains: Can organizations prioritize innovation and responsibility in equal measure?