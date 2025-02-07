How IBM and the Data & Trust Alliance are fostering greater transparency across the data ecosystem

During our testing of the Data Provenance Standards, we observed improvements in overall data clearance review time. Our initial findings also suggest that the Data Provenance Standards can enhance overall data quality.



Due to the promise of these early results, we are aligning our internal data standards with the Data Provenance Standards where appropriate. This alignment helps us efficiently respond to the rapidly increasing volume of data clearance requests while maintaining our high standards for responsible data acquisition. This is crucial because, as a company that has been in operation for over 110 years, we know that trust is a key reason for our longevity.

For IBM, building trustworthy AI means having clear principles for trust and transparency, putting those principles into practice, and embedding ethics into every facet of the AI lifecycle. For example, IBM® Granite™ foundation models are among the most transparent in the world, thanks in part to their adherence to data governance and risk criteria enabled through our existing data clearance review process.

These new, cross-industry Data Provenance Standards can help fill a critical gap, enabling greater transparency about data provenance and fostering the development of trustworthy and responsible AI across all industries. We welcome their adoption across the data ecosystem and are ready to support clients in implementing their own data governance frameworks.