Cultivating a vibrant data environment can help enterprises accelerate growth, according to new research by the IBM Institute for Business Value. But how can organizations know if their data is, in fact, vibrant and primed to fuel growth?

Using data quality metrics can help.

Data quality metrics are quantitative measures for evaluating the quality of data. Organizations can leverage data quality metrics to track and monitor data quality over time, helping identify high-quality data fit for data-driven decision-making and artificial intelligence (AI) use cases.

Metrics vary by organization and may reflect traditional data quality dimensions such as accuracy, timeliness and uniqueness, as well as characteristics specific to modern data pipelines, such as pipeline duration. Through data quality metrics, dimensions of data quality can be mapped to numerical values.

Data quality tools powered by automation and machine learning can help data engineers evaluate data quality metrics and identify data quality issues in real time. This enables organizations and their data teams to take the necessary steps to optimize the trustworthiness and reliability of their datasets and data pipelines.