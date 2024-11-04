What is a data structure?

Data structures combine primitive data types such as numbers, characters, booleans and integers into a cohesive format. Alone, each of these primitive data types possesses only a single value. When they are combined in a data structure, they enable higher-level data operations such as sorting, searching, insertion and deletion.

For example, consider a sales team that wants to track daily sales figures. Instead of logging each data point separately, the team could store this data in a type of data structure called an "array." (For more information, see "Types of data structures").

In Python, the array might look like this:

daily_sales = [500, 800, 600, 1200, 950]

Using an array enables the team to keep all this data together, easily retrieve data points when needed and perform functions on both individual elements and the whole array.

Computer programmers rely on data structures to build effective applications. In the fields of computer science and data science, data structures are essential to operating systems, databases, websites, graphics, analytics, blockchain, machine learning (ML) applications and more.

Because data structures are fundamental to writing effective code, they are often among the first lessons taught to beginners of programming. They are also a common topic of interview questions for computer programming job candidates.