Redis stores data in memory, rather than on a disk or solid-state drive (SSD), which helps deliver unparalleled speed, reliability, and performance.

When an application relies on external data sources, the latency and throughput of those sources can create a performance bottleneck, especially as traffic increases or the application scales. One way to improve performance in these cases is to store and manipulate data in-memory, physically closer to the application. Redis is built to this task: It stores all data in-memory—delivering the fastest possible performance when reading or writing data—and offers built-in replication capabilities that let you place data physically closer to the user for the lowest latency.

Other Redis characteristics worth noting include support for multiple data structures, built-in Lua scripting, multiple levels of on-disk persistence, and high availability.