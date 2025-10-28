What is enterprise data management? 

Enterprise data management (EDM) is the practice of organizing, governing and optimizing organizational data throughout its lifecycle—from creation and collection to storage, integration, usage and eventual archiving or disposal.



The goal of EDM is to ensure that data is accurate, accessible, secure and aligned with business goals. EDM is especially relevant for businesses today, which are operating in an environment where data growth shows no sign of stopping. The amount of data created, captured, copied and consumed globally is forecast to surge to more than 394 zettabytes by 2028.1

For context, monthly global internet traffic volume in 2008 was just 10,174 petabytes, or 0.01 zettabytes2, representing a more than 40-fold increase in less than two decades3. While internet traffic represents just one facet of global data activity, its explosive growth reflects the broader surge in digital content creation, consumption and exchange that is driven by on-demand streaming, cloud computing, mobile devices and enterprise systems.

With growth comes complexity. As data volumes expand exponentially, organizations face mounting challenges in maintaining data quality, ensuring compliance, enabling real-time access and extracting meaningful insights. EDM provides the framework and tools to manage this complexity, turning data into a competitive advantage that drives better decisions, innovation and efficiency.