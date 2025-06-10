What is data exchange?

Every day, the world generates approximately 402.74 million terabytes of data. Without effective data exchange, that information (and its value) would be trapped. In the EU alone, cloud data flows generated an estimated EUR 77 billion in economic value in 2024—a figure projected to rise to EUR 328 billion by 2035.

Data exchange is the foundation of any modern, data-driven organization. Those with effective data exchange strategies can unify fragmented internal and external data and unlock deeper insights across departments, partnerships and use cases.

For instance, through real-time data exchanges, e-commerce platforms are able to dynamically adjust pricing, share data flows among retailers and optimize supply chains. Similarly, these exchanges allow hospital staff to share lab results with external specialists in real time, which can reduce diagnosis times and improve patient outcomes.

Data exchange also plays a crucial role in enabling AI systems to learn and deliver value. By streamlining the flow of data across different systems, data exchange can help certify that AI models are trained on the most current and relevant information.

Key components of data exchange—such as standardized schemas, secure connectors and governed permissions—help ensure that diverse data sources can be used effectively within AI ecosystems. This allows organizations to integrate third-party data without compromising quality or control.