What is data resiliency?

It’s a concept of growing relevance because organizations are facing more and more cyber threats. These threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated as criminal enterprises search for more ways to disrupt organizations and/or hold their data hostage through sophisticated ransomware attacks. Cyberattacks continue to trend upward as tech-savvy criminals discover new ways to thwart existing cybersecurity defenses.

Criminal activity is also not the only active threat to data security. Even though much modern computing is conducted or housed on the cloud, data integrity can be impacted when physical data servers are subjected to danger from natural disasters (such as flooding), as well as the power outages such disasters often trigger. Critical data can even be harmed through human error—through simple file deletion or poor data management practices.

But regardless of how data might become stolen, lost or harmed, an organization must be prepared to engage an adequate incident response strategy at all times. Such a strategy should do the following:

Attempt data recovery of lost material.

Provide a stronger defense for data storage.

Enact suitable data protection measures.

Reinstate proper data availability.

Clearly, the best time to create such a strategy is before it’s needed.