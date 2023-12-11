What is YAML?

It provides a standardized format for representing structured data in a way that is both easily understandable to humans and interpretable by machines. “YAML” is an acronym which stands for "YAML Ain't Markup Language" or "Yet Another Markup Language." The former is meant to underscore that the language is intended for data rather than documents.

At its core, YAML is designed with simplicity and readability in mind. It uses a clean and minimalistic syntax, relying on indentation, key-value pairs, and intuitive conventions. This approach allows developers and users to express complex data structures in a format that resembles natural language and is easy to comprehend at a glance.

The emphasis on human-readability makes YAML especially well-suited for various applications, including configuration (config) files and data exchange between different systems. Its straightforward and intuitive structure enhances its usability across different domains, enabling users to define and organize data in a clear and understandable manner. YAML supports Unicode characters, allowing the representation of a wide range of characters and symbols from different languages and character sets. Valid YAML results in specification without syntax errors.

YAML's adaptability makes it a versatile choice across a wide spectrum of applications. From configuration management to data exchange and automation, YAML's usability spans various domains, offering an accessible and structured means to represent and manage data.