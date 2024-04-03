IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Red Hat® Ansible® Lightspeed demystifies the process of Ansible Playbook creation through generative AI-powered content recommendations. Purpose-built to accelerate IT Automation, the product is designed to deliver automation content recommendations for an enhanced Ansible experience.

The product can generate syntactically correct and contextually relevant content using natural language requests written in plain English text. An organization using IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed in a pilot obtained productivity improvements from 20-45%, and 60% of Ansible Playbook content was generated from AI content recommendations.

Watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed provides the flexibility to deploy its large language model either on-premises or as-a-service. Explore our interactive pricing estimator to evaluate your price based on the scope of your needs.