Reshaping IT automation with IBM watsonx Code Assistant

At this week’s Think 2023 conference, we are previewing IBM watsonx Code Assistant, an innovative solution that empowers developers across all skill levels to write syntactically correct code with AI-generated recommendations.

Powered by IBM watsonx.ai foundation models, watsonx Code Assistant will increase developer productivity by providing recommended code based on natural language inputs. We’re excited about this solution because it will make hybrid cloud code development more accessible to IT professionals and help those experienced with writing automation code to become even more efficient.

Intended to be generally available later this year*, watsonx Code Assistant is designed to reduce the complexity of coding through AI-generated content recommendations. Additionally, organizations will be able to tune the underlying foundation model and customize it with their own standards and best practices, while data-source attribution will provide transparency into the potential origins of the generated code. These features will provide organizations the confidence and flexibility they need to scale and accelerate the impact of AI across their IT organization.