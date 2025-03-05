Home
Automation is essential to providing managed IT services. No one knows this better than the technology experts at Ensono—a leading technology advisor, innovation partner, managed service provider and a trusted transformation partner for organizations around the world.
Ensono relies on a high-performance automation environment to help manage large infrastructure workloads for its clients. When the company’s unsupported, open-source automation software started to trigger configuration drift, troubleshooting difficulties and higher infrastructure costs, it became clear an internal transformation was in order.
Ensono sought help from IBM and Red Hat to streamline its automation platform. With a shared expertise in automation and cloud-native technologies, Ensono was confident IBM and Red Hat could help get the job done.
Ensono's Ansible and Integration team worked alongside IBM and Red Hat consultants to design and implement a hybrid technology solution. The team migrated Ensono’s automation environment from Ansible Web eXecutable (AWX) onto IBM technologies, including Red Hat® OpenShift®, Red Hat Ansible® Automation Platform and IBM® watsonx™ Code Assistant™ for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed. Ansible Content Collections patterns were also used to ensure quality and consistency. The company also implemented automation analytics for greater visibility into its automation performance.
During implementation, Ensono was able to define a single source of truth for its content, cleanse AWX data and perform direct database migrations, which provided the company with a much-needed unified and fully supported enterprise automation platform.
Since successfully streamlining its automation environment, Ensono has simplified integrations, reduced infrastructure sprawl, accelerated release cycles and improved consistency across the platform.
After just one year, the company has been able to complete 28 million tasks and run over 158,000 jobs, including building infrastructure, processing client requests and managing incidents across a wide range of platforms and devices. Developers at Ensono have also saved more than 100,000 hours thanks to the newly consolidated automation environment.
Ensono plans to continue harnessing the resilience of the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and exploring new automation opportunities. In the next phase of its automation journey, the company plans to use IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed to customize models, standardize interactions between upstream and downstream systems, and build a developer backlog.
With the success of its automation platform transformation, and the changes to come, Ensono is on its way to achieving its goal of becoming a leader in automation and innovation.
Ensono (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an expert technology advisor and managed service provider located in the United States. Since its founding in 2016, the company has grown into a leading IT service provider with multiple data and delivery centers in the U.K., Germany, Poland, India and Singapore. Ensono currently serves over 300 clients, including Fortune 50 companies, and has a strong expertise in cloud-native applications, mainframe modernization and AI-powered automation.
