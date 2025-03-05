Since successfully streamlining its automation environment, Ensono has simplified integrations, reduced infrastructure sprawl, accelerated release cycles and improved consistency across the platform.

After just one year, the company has been able to complete 28 million tasks and run over 158,000 jobs, including building infrastructure, processing client requests and managing incidents across a wide range of platforms and devices. Developers at Ensono have also saved more than 100,000 hours thanks to the newly consolidated automation environment.

Ensono plans to continue harnessing the resilience of the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and exploring new automation opportunities. In the next phase of its automation journey, the company plans to use IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed to customize models, standardize interactions between upstream and downstream systems, and build a developer backlog.

With the success of its automation platform transformation, and the changes to come, Ensono is on its way to achieving its goal of becoming a leader in automation and innovation.