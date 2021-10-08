When choosing an IaC solution, it’s also important to understand the difference between a declarative or an imperative approach to infrastructure automation.

In most organizations, the declarative approach—also known as the functional approach—is the best fit. In the declarative approach, you specify the desired final state of the infrastructure you want to provision and the IaC software handles the rest—spinning up the virtual machine (VM) or container, installing and configuring the necessary software, resolving system and software interdependencies, and managing versioning. The chief downside of the declarative approach is that it typically requires a skilled administrator to set up and manage, and these administrators often specialize in their preferred solution.

In the imperative approach—also known as the procedural approach—the solution helps you prepare automation scripts that provision your infrastructure one specific step at a time. While this can be more work to manage as you scale, it can be easier for existing administrative staff to understand and can leverage configuration scripts you already have in place.

Choosing a declarative or imperative approach is analogous to using a GPS or following turn-by-turn instructions. With a GPS, you enter an address and the GPS does the rest, plotting the fastest route and avoiding traffic for you—but you probably need an expert to tell you why it made the choices it made. The turn-by-turn instructions are based on personal experience; the provider knows the route and why he/she chose it, but if you encounter obstacles or want to optimize the route, you have to call for help or do the work yourself.