What is a primary key?

A primary key, also known as an SQL primary key, gives a unique identifier to each record associated with a primary key value. Important characteristics of primary keys include:

No null values

No duplicate values

May take the form of an existing column in a table (natural key) or be added as a new column (surrogate key)

May include a single column or multiple columns (as a composite primary key)

A primary key might be an existing column within a single table, in which case it is known as a natural key. However, sometimes there is no single column in the table that meets the primary key constraint—the primary key rule that values must be unique and not null.

In such circumstances, a new column of unique values, not derived from the table’s existing data, may be generated to serve as the primary key. This artificially generated primary key is known as a surrogate key.

Relational database management systems commonly feature the capability to generate unique values for a column, which can then be used as a surrogate key. One example is the auto-increment feature of mySQL.

Primary keys can also be composite keys, meaning they consist of more than a single column of values.

Composite primary keys—unique combinations of columns that can be used to identify records—can serve as an alternative to generating surrogate keys. For example, a column of customer last names might be paired with a column containing dates of birth to form a composite primary key.