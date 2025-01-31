What is Delta Lake?

The development of the Delta Lake format helped pave the way for the creation of data lakehouses.

For a long time, organizations primarily managed their data in data warehouses. While useful for analytics and BI, warehouses require strict schemas. They don’t work well with unstructured or semistructured data, which has become more prevalent and more important as organizations ramp up their investments in AI and ML.

The rise of data lakes in the early 2010s gave organizations a way to aggregate all kinds of data from all kinds of data sources in one location.

However, data lakes have their own issues. They often lack quality controls. They don’t support ACID transactions, and it’s not easy to query them directly.

To make data usable, organizations often needed to build separate extract, transform, load (ETL) data pipelines to move data from a lake to a warehouse.

Delta Lake emerged in 2016, adding ACID transactions, schema enforcement and time travel to data lakes, making them more reliable for direct querying and analytics.

Open sourced in 2019, Delta Lake played a key role in shaping the data lakehouse architecture, which combines the flexibility of data lakes with the performance of data warehouses.

Many organizations create data lakehouses by building a Delta Lake storage layer on top of an existing data lake and integrating it with a data processing engine such as Spark or Hive.

Data lakehouses help support data integration and streamline data architecture by eliminating the need to maintain separate data lakes and warehouses, which can lead to data silos.

In turn, these streamlined architectures help ensure that data scientists, data engineers and other users can access the data they need when they need it. AI and ML workloads are common use cases for Delta Lake-powered data lakehouses.

Data lakes are, on their own, already useful for these workloads because they can house massive amounts of structured, unstructured and semistructured data.

By adding features such as ACID transactions and schema enforcement, Delta Lake helps ensure training data quality and reliability in ways that standard data lakes cannot.